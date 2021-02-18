Wiggins had 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and six turnovers in Wednesday night's overtime win over Miami.
The 23 points tied for Wiggins' second-highest output of the season, and his eight rebounds were his most in any game since Jan. 21. The six turnovers but a damper on his final line, however, and Wiggins failed to record a single assist for the first time in 10 games.
