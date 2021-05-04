Wiggins tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old has now scored 20-plus points three straight games, a span in which he's averaging 24.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 blocks while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. The seventh-year guard has played 30-plus minutes over his past 15 games and he'll look to keep it going efficiency-wise Tuesday on the road against the Pelicans.