Wiggins closed with 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wiggins found his rhythm on the offensive end in the loss, putting up 27 points on good efficiency. With Kelly Oubre (wrist) back on the sideline, the Warriors are going to need Wiggins to step up on both ends of the floor and so he could be in for a nice finish to the regular season.