Wiggins compiled 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 loss to the Kings.

It stands to reason that Wiggins would benefit from Stephen Curry's absence, and so far, the numbers have verified that assumption. Across the four games where Curry was absent, Wiggins averaged 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. These numbers exceed his 2021 season averages and exceed seasonal averages from every year of his pro career. The difference is especially vast in total rebounds, where he is blowing all of his previous seasonal averages out of the water.