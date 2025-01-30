Wiggins finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Thunder.

Wiggins had one of his best performances of the season in Wednesday's win against the Thunder. The veteran forward finished with a team-high 27 points to help the Warriors get a much-needed win against arguably the best team in the Western Conference. The 29-year-old continues to have a bounce-back year with Golden State, averaging 17.4 points per game, which is his third-highest total since joining the team during the 2019-2020 campaign.