Wiggins provided 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 victory over the Wizards.
Wiggins is perhaps going through his most productive stretch of the campaign and has looked excellent since returning from a two-game absence due to a personal situation. He's reached the 20-point mark in his last three outings, a span in which he's shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent from beyond the arc. Wiggins could continue to have a big role on offense if Stephen Curry (ankle) is sidelined for Monday's game against the Celtics.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Hits for 24 in Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 20 against hometown club•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Practices Sunday, will play Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Friday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Out for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 18 points in defeat•