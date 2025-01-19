Wiggins provided 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 victory over the Wizards.

Wiggins is perhaps going through his most productive stretch of the campaign and has looked excellent since returning from a two-game absence due to a personal situation. He's reached the 20-point mark in his last three outings, a span in which he's shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent from beyond the arc. Wiggins could continue to have a big role on offense if Stephen Curry (ankle) is sidelined for Monday's game against the Celtics.