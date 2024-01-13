Wiggins amassed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 140-131 win over the Bulls.

Wiggins returned to the starting lineup Friday, delivering arguably his best all-around performance in the past three weeks. His eight assists marked a season-high, complementing his 17 points. Despite the fact it has been an underwhelming season, Wiggins is likely one of the best waiver wire targets who might be available in standard leagues. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, he is worth grabbing just in case he can build off this performance.