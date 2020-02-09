Wiggins finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five steals, three assists, two rebounds and a block across 31 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 125-120 defeat against the Lakers.

Wiggins delivered an excellent two-way performance, scoring eight of his last nine field-goals and swiping a season-best five steals (three on LeBron James). But the new Warrior's debut wasn't entirely perfect, considering his free-throw shooting and turnovers (four) are inadequate compared to his past season averages (71.3 percent and 2.6 turnovers). Regardless, no Karl-Anthony Towns nor other elite scoring options mean Wiggins should see a more significant amount of available scoring opportunities until Stephen Curry (hand) returns from injury.