Wiggins (illness) practiced fully Sunday and is probable for Monday's game at Oklahoma City, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wiggins sat out the past two games due to a non-COVID-19 illness, but his return to practice bodes well for his chances of suiting up Monday. The 27-year-old continues to deal with foot soreness and has played in only one of the past four games. Even if he's cleared, Wiggins may see a limited role against the Thunder as he attempts to regain his conditioning.