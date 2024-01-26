Wiggins accumulated 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 loss to Sacramento.

Wiggins posted double-digit scoring for the third consecutive game, which is more representative of his previous production with the Warriors. It's been a mixed bag for Wiggins, who is the target of trade rumors as his usefulness waned throughout November. Although it's hard to ignore his previous contributions, he's only on the cusp of fantasy viability currently.