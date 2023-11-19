Wiggins tallied 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to the Thunder.

Wiggins appeared to win the game for the Warriors with a clutch go-ahead triple as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, but Chet Holmgren responded with a three-pointer for OKC to send the game into overtime. Despite that turn of events, this was easily Wiggins' best offensive game of the campaign thus far, as he far surpassed his previous season-high mark in scoring, which had been 17 points. It's been a rough beginning to the campaign for Wiggins, but Saturday's performance could be a launch pad to getting the veteran back on track.