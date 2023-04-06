Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins (personal) won't be available for the team's final two games of the regular season, 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Wiggins was able to get through full contact, 5-on-5 work at Wednesday's practice and "looked good," according to Kerr, but after having not played in a game for nearly two months, the 28-year-old will need more time to ramp up before he returns to action. He'll more than likely be able to contribute during Golden State's upcoming postseason run, though Wiggins could be on something of a minutes restriction initially. Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga will continue to pick up the slack while Wiggins is out for Friday's game in Sacramento and Sunday's game in Portland.