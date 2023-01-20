Wiggins will not play Friday against the Cavaliers due to left foot soreness.

Despite the listing, this is likely primarily a rest night for Wiggins and most of the regulars in the starting five on the second night of a back-to-back set. He joins Stephen Curry (hip), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Draymond Green (toe) as the regular starters who will take a seat Friday, leaving a bounty of minutes available for the remainder who will take the floor. Look for Wiggins to rejoin the action Sunday against the Nets.