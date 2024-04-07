Wiggins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins was initially listed as questionable to play Sunday, but the Warriors will end up playing it safe with the veteran forward in a matchup versus a non-playoff-contending club. With Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors are likely to lean more heavily on Klay Thompson and Moses Moody, though the latter's role could be more muted if Jonathan Kuminga (knees) -- who is listed as questionable -- plays.