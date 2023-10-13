Wiggins will start Friday's preseason game against the Lakers and could play into the 20-minute range, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiggins scored six points in 14 minutes during the Warriors' preseason opener, but he's slated for an increased role, along with the rest of Golden State's starters, during Friday's rematch versus Los Angeles. Draymond Green (ankle) remains out, so Kevon Looney, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry will join Wiggins in the starting lineup for a second straight game.