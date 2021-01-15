Wiggins totaled 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Wiggins failed to meet industry projections on Thursday, and his poor shooting from beyond the arc was a primary culprit. Still, Wiggins will continue to be the second-best scoring option for the Warriors behind Stephen Curry. He'll also help prop up the team's defense in the backcourt. The 6-7 off-guard has recorded 10 blocked shots over the past three games.