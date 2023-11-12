Wiggins accumulated 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wiggins has yet to deliver a game with 20-plus points or more than six rebounds, which have been staples of his Warriors tenure. In previous campaigns, Wiggins has gotten off to a hot start from beyond the arc prior to cooling down the stretch, but he's connecting on just 16.7 percent of 2.4 threes in a career-low 26.0 minutes per game through Golden State's first 10 contests.