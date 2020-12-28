Wiggins registered 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bulls.

Wiggins has scored in double digits in each of his first three games this season, but he has struggled from the field and Sunday's game wasn't any different. The scoring-first forward is averaging 14.7 points per game but is shooting just 32.6 percent from the field through his first three outings, so it's clear he needs to improve his shooting percentages sooner than later.