Wiggins totaled 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-118 win over Utah.

Wiggins reached the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, scoring eight points in the first quarter on 3-of-5 shooting while also going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc as the Warriors jumped out to an early 14-point lead. The Golden State forward only made three of 10 shots in the second half for another eight points but did add two steals and four rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end. Wiggins finished with three steals on the night for the second straight game while his five assists matched a season high.