Wiggins tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in a loss to the Knicks on Thursday.
Wiggins trailed only Stephen Curry among Warriors players in both scoring and shot attempts in the game, registering double-digit points for the 15th straight contest to begin the campaign. The wingman has a steady floor but limited ceiling in terms of point production, as he has scored no less than 12 points but surpassed the 20-point mark only three times thus far in 2020-21. Wiggins is also chipping in 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
