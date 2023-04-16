Wiggins closed with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to Sacramento in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Wiggins returned and looked every bit his old self after missing 25 games. The only missing element from his game was his perimeter shot, as he shot only 1-of-8 beyond the arc. The Warriors' defense suffered greatly during Wiggins' absence, and the team finished the season 13-12 without his contribution. Wiggins' return will give the team much-needed defensive punch in the playoffs.