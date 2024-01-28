Wiggins finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

The 28-year-old forward had a miserable beginning to the season, but Wiggins may finally be righting the ship. Over six games since returning to the starting lineup, he's averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. That production's still below the level he'd established over his first few seasons with the Warriors, but Wiggins is at least showing signs of regaining that form over the second half.