Wiggins will play and start in Friday's preseason finale against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins sat out in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Trail Blazers. The 2014 No.1 pick is not expected to miss any more time and should be good to go for the team's regular-season opener Oct. 18.
