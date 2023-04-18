Wiggins will start Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoff First Round, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins is back in Golden State's starting lineup after coming off the bench during his first game back action Saturday. The 28-year-old finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 28 minutes in his first contest since February. With Wiggins back starting, Donte DiVincenzo figures to return back to his role off the bench.