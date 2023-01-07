Wiggins (illness) will start Saturday's game against the Magic and is on an unspecified minutes limit, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins' return following a 15-game absence will push Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Wiggins to be himself for a few games while he gets back into the flow of things, but he has the potential to take on extra offense while Stephen Curry (shoulder) remains shelved. In 32.8 minutes per game, Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals.