Wiggins is starting Sunday's game against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins was benched by the Warriors in mid-December and has come off the bench in his 10 appearances since then. However, he'll return to the starting lineup Sunday with Chris Paul (hand) facing a multi-week absence. It's unclear whether Wiggins will have a long-term stint in the starting lineup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him retain a starting role as long as he can perform well.