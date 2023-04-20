Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 against the Kings on Thursday due to right shoulder soreness.

Wiggins has played in Golden State's last two contests after a lengthy absence due to personal reasons, but a shoulder injury could keep him out of Game 3. Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb, Gary Payton (illness) and Jordan Poole (ankle) are all candidates to receive extended minutes if he's unable to suit up.