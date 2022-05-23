Wiggins provided 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 victory over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wiggins' strong postseason run continued Sunday with his best game yet. The bouncy wing set a new playoff career high with 27 points, while his 11 boards matched his total from Game 6 against Memphis in Round 2. Six of Wiggins' rebounds came on the offensive end, helping Golden State out-rebound Dallas 47 to 33 for the game. The highlight of the night was a Wiggins poster dunk over Luka Doncic midway through the fourth quarter. Initially, the play was ruled a charge on Wiggins, but after a Steve Kerr challenge the foul was overturned.