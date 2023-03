Wiggins (personal) still has no timetable, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

When asked if Wiggins returning this season was a sure thing, coach Steve Kerr said that's the "hope" and that what he's dealing with is way more important than basketball. With Jonathan Kuminga sidelined with an ankle injury, this will be a chance for guys like JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin to step up.