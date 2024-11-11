Wiggins posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Thunder.

Wiggins bounced back from a subpar showing in the loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, and he has reached the 15-point mark in three of his last five appearances. However, the inconsistencies and the lack of efficiency have limited Wiggins' upside of late. He's averaging 13.0 points per game while shooting just 36.4 percent from the field since the beginning of November.