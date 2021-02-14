Wiggins had 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 134-117 loss to Brooklyn.
The 25-year-old was shooting 40.6 percent on three-point attempts through the end of January, but over the past seven contests he's shooting 25.0 percent on 5.1 attempts per game. Wiggins will look to get back on track from deep Monday versus the Cavaliers.
