Wiggins notched 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Pacers.

Wiggins had a decent stat line Monday, but his struggles from three-point range can't go overlooked. That said, it might have been just a one time thing. The veteran forward has surpassed the 15-point mark in three of his last four games since returning to the hardwood following a right ankle injury, shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three in that span.