Wiggins had 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Monday's loss against the Spurs.

Wiggins struggled badly from the field and only 33 percent of his attempts, needing 12 shots just to end with 11 points. He contributed nicely in other areas of the game, however, but Wiggins' best source of value lies on what he can do scoring the rock, and he has been underwhelming at times in that particular category. In fact, this was Wiggins' worst scoring output of the current campaign.