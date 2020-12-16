Wiggins produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three blocked shots and two steals in Tuesday's 114-113 loss to the Kings.

Although Wiggins displayed his reliable defensive skills in the preseason loss, his jump shot proved to be a bit rusty. Wiggins has reason to celebrate as the much-anticipated return of Steph Curry is now matched by a reunion of sorts with former Kansas Jayhawk Kelly Oubre. Although they never played together in Lawrence, they share a friendship and are both ready to give the offense a much-needed shot in the arm.