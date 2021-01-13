Wiggins had 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks and three assists in Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Pacers.

Wiggins and Stephen Curry both shot 7-of-17, but the former scored more threes and free throws to lead Golden State on Tuesday. Wiggins' most surprising stat was the five blocks, which marked a career high. He is holding his own so far with averages of 19.1 points and 2.3 blocks through eight previous games.