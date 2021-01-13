Wiggins had 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks and three assists in Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Pacers.

Wiggins is shooting a career-best 39.3 percent from three-point range this season, but poor efficiency and a decline in his overall attempts from the field (43.1 percent, 15.2 per game) and the charity stripe (72.5 percent, 3.6 per game) has resulting in his scoring average falling nearly four points from 2019-20. On a positive note, Wiggins has been bringing the defense this season, particularly near the rim. He's racked up nine rejections in the last two games to boost his average to 1.8 per game, nearly a full block above his best mark from any other campaign.