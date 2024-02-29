Wiggins (personal), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, is taking a leave of absence from the Warriors and doesn't have a clear return date, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins will sit out a second consecutive game, and coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday's game that he isn't sure when the 29-year-old will be back with the team. Wiggins was unavailable for the final 25 games of the regular season last year while tending to a personal matter, but it's unclear how long his current leave of absence will last. Moses Moody handled an increased role for Golden State on Tuesday and should continue to see additional playing time in Wiggins' absence.