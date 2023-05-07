Wiggins produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 127-97 loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Abysmal totals from Draymond Green, JaMychal Green and Kevon Looney forced Wiggins to step up in the paint. Wiggins' nine rebounds matched his second-best total of the season.