Wiggins chipped in 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 loss to the Suns.

Wiggins was mostly a non-factor against the Suns, and Jonathan Kuminga looked better at the four during the loss. Kuminga was in line for more work this season, but Wiggins was projected to hold him off. The scenario is worth monitoring, but Wiggins' role with the first unit is safe for now.