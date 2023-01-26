Wiggins (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Wiggins was unable to suit up Wednesday because of the bug and doesn't appear to be over it yet. The team should clarify his status at some point on game day, with Jonathan Kuminga likely lining up for another start if Wiggins can't go.
