Wiggins (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins exited Saturday's loss to Atlanta after 19 minutes due to a foot sprain, but he's on the right track to return to action after missing just one contest. The Warriors welcomed back Moses Moody from a calf injury Monday, while Gary Payton (hamstring) is day-to-day -- putting the squad on the brim of full health.