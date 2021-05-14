Wiggins (knee) will sit Friday against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins will miss Friday's game alongside Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Draymond Green (finger). Expect Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson to have a more important role scoring-wise for the Warriors.
