Wiggins (personal) won't play Friday against Indiana, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Wiggins will not travel with the team to Indiana, and the team was quick to rule him out following Thursday's matchup with Detroit. Buddy Hield drew the start at small froward in Wiggins' place Thursday and will be a candidate to do so again Friday.
