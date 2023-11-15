Wiggins finished with nine points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 28 minutes in Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Stephen Curry (knee) sitting out and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting ejected just two minutes into Tuesday's contest, Wiggins had as good of an opportunity as any this season to put up numbers. Though he paced the Warriors with a team-high 28.7 percent usage rate, Wiggins was still held under 30 minutes while he continue to languish as a shooter from the field and three-point range. Wiggins saved his night to some degree with the three steals, but fantasy managers drafted him mainly for his solid field-goal percentage, scoring and three-pointers production, and he's falling well short in all three areas so far. He's shooting 39.5 percent overall and averaging 10.4 points and 0.4 triples per game on the season, well down from his 2022-23 percentage and averages (47.3 percent, 17.1 points, 2.4 three-pointers).