Wiggins (personal) is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins plans to attend Tuesday's matchup against Oklahoma City, but he's unlikely to suit up after missing the last month and a half while tending to a personal matter. Following Tuesday's expected absence, he'll have two more chances to suit up during the regular season, and it's certainly possible he sees some minutes so he can regain some conditioning prior to the postseason.