Wiggins (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup against Toronto, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A sore right foot initially landed Wiggins on the injury report as questionable, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction as game-time approaches. Wiggins had 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his last outing Friday against the Clippers. Over his last five contests, he's shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three.