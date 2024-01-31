Wiggins supplied 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 win over Philadelphia.

Wiggins suffered through a slow beginning of the season, but his past two games have offered a glimmer of his former self. The difference has been a lack of hesitation in taking the open shot and taking advantage of open lanes when they present themselves, attributes that have sometimes evaded Wiggins throughout the season. He's also balling out as a defender, with six steals over the past two games.