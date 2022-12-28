Wiggins (groin) has been cleared to play but won't be available in Tuesday's game versus Charlotte or Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wiggins has recovered from a groin injury that has kept him out the last 11 games but will miss the next two contests with an illness. His next chance to return is Friday's matchup with Portland.
