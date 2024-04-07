Wiggins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was initially listed as questionable to play Sunday, but the veteran forward has been ruled out, as the Warriors are not going to risk him. Wiggins' next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Tuesday.
