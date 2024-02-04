Wiggins will not return to Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a left ankle injury. He finished with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.

The Warriors initially deemed him questionable to return after he tweaked his ankle during the second quarter, but the veteran wing will miss the rest of the evening. He should be considered questionable for Monday against the Nets. If Wiggins does miss additional time, the Warriors could turn to Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones.